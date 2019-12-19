Dust off your umbrellas, uncouth Portlanders: We're in an atmospheric river now.
The National Weather Service Portland says a heavy downpour is expected to drench Portland with two to four inches of rain this weekend.
Rebecca Muessle says the deluge will likely start tonight around 4 pm and persist through Sunday afternoon.
"We're going to see the heaviest rain period tonight through tomorrow," Muessle says.
Muessle adds that there is a high wind warning in effect on the coast and that the metro area can also expect to see strong gusts but "not at warning level criteria."
The NWS Portland has also issued a warning for possible flooding in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
