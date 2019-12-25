Why is it interesting? The Oregon Trial Lawyers Association is one of the bulwarks of the Democratic Party. Nearly all of the $574,000 the group contributed last year went to Democratic candidates or causes. But earlåier this month, the trial lawyers crossed the aisle to give $5,000 to Knopp, a onetime GOP firebrand (he named his son Reagan) turned moderate. Campaign finance records show the group has never previously supported Knopp. Even more interesting: He hasn't yet drawn opposition in the primary for 2020, but he does have a Democratic opponent in his increasingly blue district. (Democrats now hold a registration advantage of 3 percentage points over Republicans.) OTLA executive director Beth Bernard says her group wanted to recognize Knopp for consistently doing the right thing. "He stood up to [state Sen. Jeff] Kruse (R-Roseburg) for his the on-the-job harassment," Bernard says. "He has been an advocate for our members who represent sex abuse victims, and he's been good on statutes of limitiations and nondisclosure agreements. For those people who are courageous on our issues, we've got

to be there for them."