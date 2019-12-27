Shortly after 6:30 a.m on Dec. 27, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Northeast 122nd Avenue at Northeast Halsey Street.
Less than an hour later, two vehicles collided at 300 North Lombard Street.
The driver of a Chrysler Sebring sedan, which according to police drifted into lanes of oncoming traffic, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The police said they suspect a "medical event" sustained by the Sebring driver may have caused the collision.
The other driver is at an area hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The victim of the pedestrian crash in Northeast Portland was an adult male, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained on site and is cooperating, according to the bureau.
The two deaths mark the 49th and 50th vehicle-related deaths on Portland streets this year. (A spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Transportation says it may not officially count the death involving the two vehicles depending on forthcoming details about the driver's medical condition).
PBOT launched its Vision Zero campaign to eliminate traffic deaths on city streets by 2025 in 2015. This year marks the highest number of annual traffic fatalities in almost 20 years.
