1. "First, household incomes are setting new record highs on an inflation-adjusted basis," he writes. "This is not just about recovering the losses from the Great Recession. Rather the importance it putting Oregon's income gains in perspective relative to the nation and relative to recent history. For the first time in at least 50 years, Oregon's median household income is higher than the U.S. And assuming another solid year of income gains in 2019, Oregon will end the decade with inflation-adjusted household incomes somewhere around 13% higher than they ever have been before."