West of the Cascades, via wweek.com: "From a sports perspective, I'm kind of fascinated by the fact that winning one playoff series in 2011 (admittedly with an amazing shot) 'made Portland famous,' while the two professional soccer teams in Portland winning championships in 2013, 2015 and 2017 are completely ignored. Besides the championships, if I had to point to a single soccer-related event that might have 'made Portland famous,' maybe having 25,218 fans at a sold-out regular season game for the Portland Thorns in 2019? Largest crowd ever for the current incarnation of the women's professional league in the USA—and just par for the course for Portland's support of women's professional soccer."