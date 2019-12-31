Portlanders who still have paper or TriMet app bus and MAX tickets have until 5:30 pm today to exchange their old fares for Hop credit.
The transit agency has been slowly making the transition to physical and mobile Hop passes. That change is accelerating: TriMet will no longer accept old fares starting tomorrow.
Hop cards work like gift cards—users load money on them and tap to pay when entering busses and trains.
The new system has already received criticism from homeless advocates, who say it and the agency's recent security increases unduly target homeless residents, who can't access Hop cards as easily.
Still, you won't need that Hop card tonight. On New Year's Eve, TriMet will also offer free bus, MAX and streetcar rides starting after 8 pm. MAX lines will run until 3 am.
To exchange old tickets, Portlanders should visit the TriMet ticket office in Pioneer Courthouse Square, at 701 Southwest 6th Avenue.
