A 23-year-old woman was charged today with a bias crime for forcibly removing a Portland State University student's hijab and attempting to choke her with it, Multnomah County Circuit Court records say.
Jasmine Campbell, 23, allegedly approached a Muslim women from behind at a MAX station on Southwest Yamhill Street Nov. 12 and attempted to choke her with her hijab before removing it and rubbing it "across multiple exposed sexually intimate parts of her body," court records say.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office today filed a bias crime indictment against Campbell for the November incident.
The alleged victim, 24, is an international student from Saudi Arabia. She said no longer feels safe wearing her hijab in public, court records say, and now wears a knit cap and scarf to cover herself.
Campbell was charged with two counts of bias crime, one count of attempted strangulation, one count of harassment and one count of criminal mischief.
She failed to appear in court Friday morning, the district attorney said in a press release. The warrant for her arrest remains active.
