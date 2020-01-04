A student pilot narrowly avoided disaster while flying over Oregon in a military training drill, Popular Science reported.
During the training flight last March, the student passed out for 11 seconds after a quick turn caused the pilot to experience G-forces, which caused blood to travel away from their brain. The student was able to keep the plane in the air after coming to and neither person in the plane was injured. However, the plane did end up somewhat damaged from the maneuver.
According to the Air Force Safety Center, there were 12 incidents where Air Force pilots fainted while flying in the last year. Most involved students.
Pilots can where aviation suits designed to keep blood in pilots' upper bodies as well as breather exercises.
