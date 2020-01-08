Years ago, we had a house in Seaside that had eight men in it. These guys would come in, they'd get an apartment, and in six months they were back at our door. What we realized was that people needed more than just a place to live. They needed help overcoming and building resilience to change things. From my experience on the street: Let's say I was living in a tent under Burnside, which I did, and I needed mental health services and I needed to get an ID. When you're in that place, all of those things seem unreachable.