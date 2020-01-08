Last week, wweek.com wrote about an online feud between owners of two Portland-area celebrity llamas ("The Owners of Two Portland Celebrity Llamas Are Feuding," Jan. 1, 2020). In a New Year's Eve Instagram story, former handlers of the late Rojo the Therapy Llama accused the owner of Caesar the No Drama Llama of making disparaging comments on social media and "exploiting" Rojo's legacy by bringing Caesar to a Peacock Lane holiday display meant to honor the recently deceased camelid and his fellow llamas from Mtn Peaks Therapy in Woodland, Wash. Here's what readers had to say about the llama drama.
HorseCow, via Twitter: "Ugh. No wonder Rojo decided to check out early."
Mark Baker, via Twitter: "Possibly the most Portland story ever."
Yolanda Ford, via Facebook: "#whitepeopleproblems"
The_Loudest_Fart, via Reddit: "This is one of my favorite articles in recent memory. This deserves a Pulitzer."
Belmont_goatse, via Reddit: "I've met both owners. Nice folks. I think it was a little insensitive to pose up Caesar at a Rojo tribute…even as a gesture of llama solidarity it was poorly timed."
Splatterhead, via Reddit: "Llamas are lame. They're just budget alpacas."
CoolBroccoliPope, via Reddit: "Today will be remembered as the Day That Llamas Jumped the Shark."
Jacob Valentine, via Facebook: "I guess we can file that under 'Another combination of words nobody could have predicted.'"
PainterOfStars, via Reddit: "These people manage celebrity llamas. The pressure…THE PRESSURE."
Andrea Pacheco, via Twitter: "Mediation could help, especially since neither wants it to affect the communities they bring great joy to."
Be Kind to One Another, via wweek.com: "It's a shame such negativity was stirred up in the first place. As a local, I've seen and read about the positive impact Mtn Peaks' therapy program has made in our community. I'm sure Caesar does great things too. But unfortunately, whenever I've seen his name in the news/social media, it's been accompanied with his owner's negative slant. I hope things are more positive from here. The PNW has some awesome camelids!"
Centipedesareano, via Reddit: "There are much more important things in the world than therapy llama drama."
Be Kind to One Another, via wweek.com: "This isn't really in the spirit of clearing the air and moving forward in 2020."
