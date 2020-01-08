On a bittersweet note: City Commissioner Nick Fish, who died of cancer last week, called every November in his role as Give!Guide's unofficial head cheerleader. He would comment on the size of the type in our magazine—it was always too small. He would recommend nonprofits for inclusion; JOIN was the first of his many helpful suggestions. More than anything, he would always lend his special brand of enthusiasm to our efforts and marvel at G!G's success. This year, Nick's voice was strained but his love for everything Portland was as present as ever as we talked for the better part of an hour. I will miss Nick's calls. Give!Guide thrives because of all of you—and wonderful supporters like him.