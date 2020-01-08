There's a chance Portland will get snow yet this winter.
Next week, weather forecasts show the potential for snow starting Monday. But the likelihood of flakes falling in the metro area is still up in the air.
David Bishop, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Portland, says not to freak out over the snowflakes on your weather app yet—it's still too soon say what conditions will be like next week.
"Tuesday and Wednesday are at the very tail end of the forecasting," Bishop says. "There is a strong chance the forecast will change, but currently we have snow levels getting down to the valley floor for the metro area."
Bishop says more accurate weather forecasts should be updated this weekend.
