Former Mayor Sam Adams today filed to run for the Portland City Council seat held by City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.
Adams' decision is something of a surprise. Eudaly ran a powerful grassroots campaign in 2016 to unseat then incumbent Commissioner Steve Novick. And while Eudaly has been slow to gear up for re-election, she has been a strong advocates for tenants' rights and does enjoy the benefits of incumbency.
As recently as yesterday, people close to Adams expected him to run for the seat vacated by the Jan. 2 death of Nick Fish.
