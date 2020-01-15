PROTESTER LEADS LEGION POST: A Northeast Portland post of the American Legion that drew national fame for its progressive policies elected right-wing protester and conservative provocateur Gregory Isaacson as its commander this month. Isaacson's election stoked outrage on social media, where some veterans and Portlanders called for his removal. A no-confidence vote was supposed to be held at Post 134's headquarters Sunday afternoon, but Isaacson called off the vote and rescheduled it for Feb. 9. Isaacson, who is a Marine Corps veteran says he's been mischaracterized. "I served to support freedom," he tells WW. "To be libeled as a Nazi, racist, fascist is so antithetical to everything we produced." Portland resident and Army veteran Robin Eckstein showed up to Post 134 to switch membership so she could participate in the vote. "I'm looking forward to voting you no-confidence," she told Isaacson. As of Jan. 14, members of the post were organizing to oust Isaacson from leadership.