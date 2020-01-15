Kocher says he advocated for months that PBOT lower speed limits on collectors in Northwest from 25 to 20 mph, in compliance with a 2017 city ordinance that gave the bureau authority to slow down traffic. The bureau agreed to start by lowering speeds on thoroughfares like Glisan, Lovejoy and Thurman streets. (Brady says he doesn't know how much of a role Kocher's advocacy played in bringing about the change, but that PBOT "talks with many organizations and individuals in Portland who are concerned with safety like we are.")