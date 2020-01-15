Last week, WW wrote about Portland's groundbreaking new tax on large companies ("A Big Green Deal," Jan. 8, 2019). In a few months, the city will begin investing proceeds from the climate justice tax on large companies. It's a local version of the Green New Deal proposed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and no other U.S. city has such a tax. Here's what readers had to say about it.