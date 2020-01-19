"In 1933, a Jewish hotel owner was charged with the murder of two white Protestants in a gangland-style execution," reporter Emily Bazelon writes. "In a sensationalized trial, the jury returned a verdict of manslaughter rather than second-degree murder. The Morning Oregonian published editorials calling for nonunanimous juries in order to cope with 'vast immigration into America from Southern and Eastern Europe'—the latter region was where many Jewish newcomers originated—'of people untrained in the jury system.'"