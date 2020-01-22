"As we close 2019 and look toward meeting our health and climate goals for the near-term and future decades, Oregonians can make changes in their homes and support policies to protect our air quality and environment," environmental health director Jamie Pang said in a statement. "One big opportunity is to phase out the use of woodstoves and fireplaces and commit to cleaner ways of heating, and creating ambience, as a way to improve Oregon's air quality and save our climate."