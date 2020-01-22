THAT SINKING FEELING: Residents of mobile home parks rarely rise up as one to sue their landlord. But the homeowners at River Bend Mobile Resort in Oregon's rural Douglas County say they had a dramatic reason to do exactly that: Their homes are sinking into the earth. The $3.5 million lawsuit, filed Jan. 20 in Douglas County Circuit Court, alleges the park was built atop a landfill consisting mainly of sawdust. The landfill was not properly sealed, residents say, which has led to "settling, sinking and cracking" of the ground on which the homes sit. All of the 49 plaintiffs' homes have been damaged or are suffering ongoing damage because of the unstable conditions, the lawsuit says. The residents seek $2.5 million in economic damages, and $1 million for the "aggravation, frustration and annoyance" they say they've experienced. The owners of the park did not respond to requests for comment.