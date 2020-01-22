Greg Romach, 47, who says he mostly uses the bus for trips to Starbucks, thinks quantity is more important than punctuality. He wants TriMet to run more buses on the most popular routes—even if one isn't on time, another will be right behind. "Almost like the MAX," he says, "where you don't even need to look at the scheduling, you can just show up and wait. And then in about five minutes or something, the bus will show up."