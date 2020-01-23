"After discussions with my wife, family, friends and key supporters I have decided to withdraw from the race for District Attorney. While I felt confident in both my ability to run a successful campaign and serve in this important office, this is simply not the right time for me to seek public office. Balancing the demands of parenting a toddler, a job serving the people of Oregon, and doing everything needed to raise funds, seek endorsements, and be the kind of candidate I want to be was unsustainable, and my family and our health and well-being have to take priority."