It's been a rainy January. In fact, it's the rainiest month Portland has seen in more than two years.
This month, it has already rained 5.67 inches, says Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The city hasn't seen that amount of rain since November 2017, when it rained 6.44 inches.
"The last two years have been unusually dry," Neuman says, "but we are still above average this month."
Neuman says the wettest months in Portland are typically November and December, and that this month the city has already seen an inch and a half more rain than average.
"We have a few more days of rain ahead," Neuman says, "so we're probably going to be somewhere in the top 20 to 30 wettest Januaries out of the 75 that we've been measuring at the Portland Airport."
Comments