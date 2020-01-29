Powell's has announced that a Jan. 31 event with American Dirt author Jeanine Cummins has been canceled by the publisher, Flatiron Books.
In a statement, the publisher's president, Bob Miller, said Cummins' entire U.S. book tour has been canceled due to safety concerns.
"In recent days a backlash arose against American Dirt, a novel published by Flatiron Books," Miller said. "Unfortunately, our concerns about safety have led us to the difficult decision to cancel the book tour. Based on specific threats to booksellers and the author, we believe there exists real peril to their safety."
American Dirt was published this month and has quickly been criticized for its portrayal of the Latinx community. The book chronicles a Mexican woman and her son as they attempt to flee to the U.S. after a drug cartel kills her journalist husband.
The critiques contend that Cummins, who identifies as white and Latina, bolsters harmful stereotypes about migrants from Mexico and Central American, and that Cummins has benefitted from cultural appropriation.
Satirical condemnations of the book have been shared by Twitter users with the preface "Writing my Latino Novel."
Powell's declined to comment on whether it had received specific pushback to the event from Portlanders.
