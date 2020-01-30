Oregon received a top rating in the Human Rights Campaign's annual State Equality Index, which assesses how well states protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.
Oregon was one of 17 states and the District of Columbia to receive the highest rating of "Working Toward Innovative Equality." Other states to receive the top rating include California, Colorado, and New York.
In the index, HRC rated things like LGBTQ-related legislation and policies regarding parenting, religious refusal and relationship laws, and hate crime and criminal justice laws.
28 states—including Idaho, Montana and Arizona—fell into the lowest-rated category of "High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality."
HRC's president, Alphonso David, said in a statement, "In the absence of federal non-discrimination protections for the LGBTQ community, states must put policies in place to ensure equality for their residents, workers and visitors."
The index noted particular concern about laws passed recently in Tennessee and South Dakota. The Tennessee bill would allow child welfare organizations such as adoption and foster care agencies to turn away applicants, including LGBTQ couples, single parents and interfaith couples. The South Dakota bill bars teachers of K-7 grades from instructing students on gender identity or expression.
View the full report, including Oregon's scorecard, here.
Comments