This is the rainest month Portland has seen since 2006, according to Gerald Macke, a meteorological technician at the National Weather Service.
So far, it has rained 7.39 inches in Portland this January.
The last time is was wetter than this? In 2006, when the city got nearly 11 inches. The wettest January in the city's history was in 1953, when it rained 12.83 inches.
On average, Portland gets 4.46 inches of rain in January.
The relentless precipitation has been triggering landslides statewide, shutting down one Portland road until at least Sunday.
An active landslide on West Burnside Road, between Southwest Barnes Road and Skyline Boulevard, will close down all lanes through Sunday. According to PBOT, traffic today through Sunday will be closed from 7 am to 3 pm. Crews will open up westbound lanes of travel after 3 pm and overnight.
