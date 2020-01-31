There are now seven candidates who have qualified for public money—and seven more hoping to qualify for public financing in the race to succeed the late City Commissioner Nick Fish, who died in office Jan. 2. Those candidates have until Feb. 7 to gather contributions from 250 supporters each. (In the mayor's race, Sarah Iannarone met the higher threshold for that office of 500 supporters. She is now eligible for a 6-to-1 match that will allow her to spend up to $380,000, while the candidates in races for city commissioner races are also eligible for 6-to-1 matches but can only spend $250,000.)