Battling a bad cold, Merkley said he felt "very depleted" as a result of the long hours of the trial despite being "normally being very high energy during the day." To cope with this, he said, "I'm doing a fair amount of standing and I'm getting glasses of ice cubes. So I'm crunching on ice cubes." Merkley also said that he kept "little pieces of beef jerky" in his desk drawer. The Oregon Democrat compared the ordeal to being on a long road trip. "This is what I do when I drive," he said. "When I'm on a drive and if I'm tired, I try to have something to sip or to nibble on. It somehow just helps me. Here, in this case, it's ice cubes and standing."