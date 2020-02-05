Gregory Isaacson, a conservative protester and city of Portland employee, resigned Feb. 3 as commander of American Legion Post 134 after a unanimous no-confidence vote held at the post's Northeast Alberta Street headquarters.

Isaacson's election as post commander drew scrutiny in January from military veterans who said his attendance at Patriot Prayer protests ran counter to the post's mission of being a welcoming space.

American Legion officials from state and district offices were in attendance for the no-confidence vote, along with about seven Post 134 members, according to a person who was present.

Post member Kevin Beasley volunteered to run for the role of commander in the upcoming Feb. 16 election. "I believe I'm in a position to make the post a place of positive community impact," Beasley tells WW.

Isaacson is still welcome to attend post events and vote in elections, including the Feb. 16 vote for a replacement commander. He declined to comment on the vote, but tells WW he wants the post to be "a place of common ground."