Gregory Isaacson, a conservative protester and city of Portland employee, resigned Feb. 3 as commander of American Legion Post 134 after a unanimous no-confidence vote held at the post's Northeast Alberta Street headquarters.
American Legion officials from state and district offices were in attendance for the no-confidence vote, along with about seven Post 134 members, according to a person who was present.
Post member Kevin Beasley volunteered to run for the role of commander in the upcoming Feb. 16 election. "I believe I'm in a position to make the post a place of positive community impact," Beasley tells WW.
Isaacson is still welcome to attend post events and vote in elections, including the Feb. 16 vote for a replacement commander. He declined to comment on the vote, but tells WW he wants the post to be "a place of common ground."
