CONTRIBUTION OF THE WEEK
HOW MUCH?
$250
WHO GOT IT?
City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
WHO GAVE IT?
Thomas Lauderdale, founder and leader of the band Pink Martini
WHY IS IT INTERESTING?
Lauderdale has long been interested in city politics, going back to when he was a student at Grant High. He was an early LGBTQ+ rights activist and has spoken of someday running for office.
In the meantime, he has long been a strong supporter of former Mayor Sam Adams, who is challenging Eudaly. In 2009, after WW broke the story of
Adams' relationship with Beau Breedlove and Adams faced recall efforts,
Lauderdale organized a "Stand By Your Sam" rally at City Hall. Yet two weeks after Adams surprised most observers with his Jan. 15 announcement he would challenge Eudaly, Lauderdale wrote the incumbent a $250 check.
"I've been friends with both Sam Adams and Chloe Eudaly for years," Lauderdale tells WW. "I supported Chloe four years ago, and plan to support her for four more. Like it or not, she's done what she said she was going to do. And I believe she's just getting started. It's a bummer Sam isn't running for [late Commissioner] Nick Fish's seat."
