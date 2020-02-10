The Oregon Convention Center postponed a portion of its upcoming textile conference, scheduled for Feb. 12 and 13, due to concerns over the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
Ten of the Northwest Materials Show vendors were planning to fly in from China, says Heather Back, the Convention Center's communications and policy development program manager. The Chinese vendors' portion of the convention has been postponed for a later date, Back said.
The rest of the convention will take place as initially planned on Wednesday and Thursday. KOIN News 6 first reported the postponement.
Back said the decision to postpone was out of an abundance of caution.
"We have not been impacted to date, but we've been monitoring the situation closely," Back said.
The event organizers issued a statement on their website regarding the postponement:
"Due to the continuing corona virus outbreak, together with our industry partners (Brands and Exhibitors), American Events has decided to postpone… the NW Materials Show scheduled for February 12th and 13th, 2020. We are committed to the safety of our clients and partners. We apologize for any inconvenience and will share updates once we are able to reschedule these events."
