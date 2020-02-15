However, all is not lost. There's a second point upon which the aforementioned grandees are also firm: No one is entitled to style themselves as "the Honorable." Not on your business cards, your letterhead, your refrigerator magnets, your giant foam "We're No. 1" fingers, or anything else that comes from you. If you want to be addressed as "the Honorable," you have to wait for someone else to do it.