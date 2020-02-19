EX-CITY GOLF BOSS TAKES A MULLIGAN: Portland's fraud hotline has paid dividends for the City Auditor's Office. An early call tipped the office to a cozy arrangement for John Zoller, former longtime director of the city's troubled golf program, which is part of Portland Parks & Recreation. Zoller retired in 2018, after 31 years in charge of the city's five golf courses, which a 2019 audit found were bleeding cash. After his retirement, Zoller came back to work on what was supposed to be a limited assignment through December 2018. Instead, he worked without supervision until July 2019—nearly doubling the $26,000 he was supposed to be paid. "The working retirement lacked justification," an audit report on Zoller's assignment found. "The retiree did not have a supervisor and had sole discretion over what to record as hours worked." A cover story last year ("Parks and Wreck," WW, July 17, 2019) found that the bureau has deep-rooted financial problems of its own. In response to the auditor's report, Parks & Rec pledged to obey city rules.