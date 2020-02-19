"We needed to build 103,000 new units this decade to keep pace with population demand, but only built 79,500," concluded the consulting firm ECONorthwest, which crunched housing numbers for the PBA. "Despite historic economic expansion, our region has produced the fewest housing units over any 10-year period since World War II." The story nationally was different, as builders produced 11 new units for every 10 new households over the past decade.