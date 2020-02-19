Here are five of the choke points PBOT will tackle first:

1. Northwest Broadway

PBOT will upgrade traffic signals and install a northbound protected bike lane.

2. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Grand Avenue

This project will insert bus and turn lanes on MLK and Grand, benefiting streetcar and TriMet Line 6 riders.

3. East Burnside Street

PBOT says a dedicated bus lane and protected bike lane will increase capacity on the Burnside Bridge crossing by 145 percent.

4. Southeast Madison Street

PBOT will unclog westbound traffic crossing the Hawthorne Bridge with signal and turn-lane upgrades, improving service for TriMet Lines 2, 10 and 14.

5. Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

PBOT will install a protected bike lane on Hawthorne and re-engineer traffic signals to give transit priority.