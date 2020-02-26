Following the CDC's dire announcement yesterday that a coronavirus outbreak in the United States is likely, Intel told its workers yesterday not to travel to and from mainland China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong King, and Macau. The Oregonian first reported the company's travel ban.
"We are doing everything we can to both protect workers and visitors and minimize the risk of disruption to our business," Intel said in a statement. "We expect Intel workers to adhere to Intel's policies for work being performed at Intel facilities."
Intel currently has about 7,000 employees in China, according to spokeswoman Nancy Sanchez. The majority of those workers are stationed in Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Dalian, she said.
All Intel workers have been prohibited from traveling to the at-risk countries, including suppliers, contingent workers, visitors, and "guests to Intel sites," the company said in a statement.
Workers returning from the at-risk countries to their home countries should stay home from work for 14 days to ensure they don't develop any symptoms, Intel said.
Comments