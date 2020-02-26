CITY EMPLOYEE CONFRONTS HARDESTY: The city's Human Resources Bureau is investigating Gregory Isaacson, a Portland Parks & Recreation employee and right-wing activist, after he participated in a protest Feb. 22 during which Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was verbally harassed. "This weekend, I learned of a disturbing incident that took place on Saturday," Mayor Ted Wheeler said in an email to WW. "My colleague [Hardesty] was subjected to verbal abuse and harassment by a group of demonstrators in Lownsdale Square. We do not tolerate threatening behavior." The Portland Mercury first reported the confrontation in the park. Video shows other protesters hurled obscenities at Hardesty while Isaacson, clad in a purple suit and bowler, watched from his bicycle. At press time, Isaacson had not responded to WW's request for comment. Hardesty's office declined to comment.