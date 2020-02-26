Brown has worked tirelessly to bring the 2021 World Athletic Championships to Eugene—and pledged $40 million in state funding to make it happen. Nike's name is synonymous with track and field, and its founders are inextricably tied to the University of Oregon, which will host the 2021 meet. Last year, WW examined how allegations of athlete abuse by Nike Oregon Project track coach Alberto Salazar threatened to overshadow the event ("Welcome to Nike Town," Nov. 20, 2019). Brown declined to comment for that story.