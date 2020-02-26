CONTRIBUTION OF THE WEEK
HOW MUCH?
$25,000
WHO GOT IT?
Gov. Kate Brown
WHO GAVE IT?
Nike
WHY IS IT INTERESTING?
Brown, a Democrat in her final term, cannot run for re-election. For some pols, that would mean no more fundraising. But Brown has raised $825,000 since the beginning of last year, even though she has claimed repeatedly she supports campaign finance reform.
Brown has worked tirelessly to bring the 2021 World Athletic Championships to Eugene—and pledged $40 million in state funding to make it happen. Nike's name is synonymous with track and field, and its founders are inextricably tied to the University of Oregon, which will host the 2021 meet. Last year, WW examined how allegations of athlete abuse by Nike Oregon Project track coach Alberto Salazar threatened to overshadow the event ("Welcome to Nike Town," Nov. 20, 2019). Brown declined to comment for that story.
Nike denies its contribution to Brown is linked to the track meet. "Nike's support for candidates and elected officials," says company spokesman Greg Rossiter, "is based on a broad range of factors important to the company, versus any single vote or advocacy for or against one specific piece of legislation."
