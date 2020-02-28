The first case of coronavirus has been detected in the state, Oregon Health Authority announced on Friday evening.
Health officials will address the case during a press conference at 6 p.m. Earlier today, Governor Kate Brown convened the state's first coronavirus response team.
On Tuesday, state health officials said they were monitoring 76 people who had recently traveled to China, but the only two people who had shown symptoms had tested negative.
The Oregon Health Authority's announcement tonight offered no details, such as where in the state the virus had been detected, or how it was believed to have arrived in Oregon. More information is expected in the 6 pm conference call.
This FAQ offers some helpful context on coronavirus, including how quickly it spreads (very) and how deadly it is (not very).
This is a developing story. It will be updated as health officials provide further information.
