Yesterday, the residents of a Northeast Portland group home were besieged by an unexpected visitor—a stray, aggressive goat.
As first reported by WW's news partners KATU, a goat named Prince escaped from Rossi Farms in the Parkrose neighborhood.
When Charles Roberts, a resident of a nearby group home, saw Prince wandering a busy street, he decided to bring the furry, brown bovidae indoors for safekeeping.
Apparently, Prince wasn't exactly grateful about getting rescued.
The goat began charging and head-butting the residents, who barricaded themselves in a room and called 911.
"Being a police officer for 20 years, you see and go to a lot of calls, and see a lot of crazy things, but when I first saw this, and heard it on the radio, I didn't think it was real," Eric Zajac of the Portland Police Bureau told KATU. "We thought somebody was a little intoxicated, maybe had a little too much."
Zajac and the other responding officers escorted Prince off the premises using restraints as a makeshift leash.
It's not the first time Portland residents have gone viral for being menaced by an angry animal.
In 2014, a local couple were trapped in their bedroom by their cat after the 22-pound, hostile Himalayan scratched the family's 7-month old infant. The family's resulting 911 call made it into news outlets as far away as the UK.
Comments