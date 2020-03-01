Two Oregon residents are "presumed positive" for coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Sunday night.
The person is an adult Washington County resident who was a "household contact" with the first Oregon resident to test positive for COVID-19. The individuals are considered "presumed positive" until secondary test results from the Centers for Disease Control lab in Atlanta, Ga. confirm the diagnosis.
The second person does not require medical attention and they are currently being isolated at home, state officials said.
The test result was one of nine people tested today, state health authorities said. The other eight turned up negative.
"We may see more cases like this as we ramp up testing," Dr. Jennifer Vines, the tri-county public health officer said during a conference call on Sunday night.
Health officials sought to reassure Oregonians that this is not currently a widespread outbreak. Fear has intensified over the weekend—with shoppers stripping grocery shelves of disinfectant—as two Washington state residents died amid an outbreak at a Seattle-area nursing home.
"I know people are scared. The situation of COVID-19 is changing rapidly," said Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer for the Oregon Health Authority. "Tomorrow with the start of the new school week, parents should feel confident that they can send their kids to school."
Sidelinger added that there are people currently being investigated and monitored located throughout various parts of that state. Currently 86 people statewide are being monitored. They have been asked to stay at home, and public health officials are checking on them regularly, Sidelinger said. Six are still under investigation, meaning they had a contact with someone who tested positive or recently traveled to one of the affected countries.
Sidelinger said he expects the majority of cases to appear near the Portland metro area.
The health officials on the conference call encouraged Oregonians to wash their hands, stay home when sick, and to map out a family-preparedness plan.
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
