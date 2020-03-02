Oregon health officials announced a third confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus Monday morning.
The person is an adult from Umatilla County—250 miles from the first two confirmed cases in Washington County, on the outskirts of Portland. The person is being hospitalized at a hospital in Walla Walla, Wash.
State officials said the person attended a youth basketball game at Weston Middle School in Weston, Ore. on Feb. 29. Officials have closed the gymnasium, and they will do a deep cleaning of it out of an "abundance of caution."
Officials are considering this a case of "community transmission," or local spread of the illness: The person did not have contact with another identified case, and they did not travel to one of the affected countries.
