Jim Huffman, a 2010 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate (he lost to incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden) and the dean emeritus at Lewis & Clark Law School, penned a provocative op-ed for the Wall Street Journal on March 2.
Huffman, and a reliably conservative voice in Oregon politics, wrote that he left the Republican party when President Donald Trump won the 2016 nomination. "Trump has been even worse as president than I imagined," Huffman wrote, "yet if Mr. [Bernie] Sanders is the nominee, I'll vote for Trump."
Huffman's fear: "Everything government does is funded by the capitalist economy that Mr. Sanders' proposed policies would deliberately undermine." His prediction on the eve of Super Tuesday: "Voting for Bernie Sanders will not be an option for millions of moderate Republican and independent voters, including those in swing states."
