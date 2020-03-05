Erin Fennessy, via Facebook: "Former meth addict here (17 years free and clear of that disaster) only to, years later, battle a raging bout with alcoholism (two years free of that one). I can assure you my intention with life was never to throw it all away. It's a dark, hellacious place we end up, and it's never on purpose. The majority of our time in that hole we wonder how we got there, hate ourselves for the pain we cause, and wish we could escape (hence the continued destruction and abuse)."