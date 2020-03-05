Suicide has reemerged as the leading cause of death for Oregon young people ages 10 to 24.
This week, Oregon Health Authority released its annual report on its Youth Suicide Intervention and Prevention Plan. The report reflects data from 2018, the most recent figures released to the organization. According to the report, a staggering 129 young Oregonians died by suicide in 2018, the highest that number has ever been.
In 2017, the leading cause of death for Oregon youth was unintentional injury. But unintentional injury rates have decreased, while the rate of death by suicide has significantly increased. Oregon now has the 11th highest suicide rate in the country for young people.
Across demographics, Oregon's suicide rate has been on the rise since 2000, and is more than 30 percent above the national average.
Last year, Senate Bill 52, or Adi's Act, was signed into law, requiring Oregon schools to develop suicide prevention plans. Before Adi's Act, Oregon was one of only three states that without suicide prevention regulations for schools.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 and information on OHA's crisis services can be found here.
