A patient at the Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, OHSU spokesman Erik Robinson tells WW.
The Oregonian first reported the new case Sunday morning. The patient is the first person being treated inside Portland city limits.
This brings the number of cases statewide up to eight following yesterday's announcement of four new positive cases.
The majority of confirmed cases statewide have been among people ages 55 to 74, the Oregon Health Authority says on its website.
Gov. Kate Brown and the OHA will hold a press conference Sunday at 11 a.m. to discuss.
Comments