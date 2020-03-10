A Multnomah County resident is being treated at the Portland Veteran Affairs Medical Center after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Tuesday.
The patient is the 15th confirmed case in the state, and the first in Multnomah County. In total, seven counties statewide have reported confirmed cases. The majority are in Washington County, on the western edge of Portland.
The person had no known contacts with a confirmed case and did not recently travel to an affected country, officials said. That means the virus was probably transmitted locally.
