By one measure, he's off to a good start. In the most recent quarterly filing period, Crumpacker raised $594,000 ($200,000 was a loan to himself), far outpacing his best-known competitor, former state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), who reported $386,000. So far, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting, which first reported he'd only recently moved, 98 percent of Crumpacker's donations come from outside the district he hopes to represent.