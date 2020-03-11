BROWN ORDERS CARBON CAP: After Republicans walked out of the legislative session to block a carbon-cap bill, Gov. Kate Brown used her executive power March 10 to reduce the state's carbon emissions. Brown's executive order requires state regulators to cap carbon emissions of vehicles and heavy industry, without creating a market in which companies could buy credits from producers of renewable energy, as proposed by Senate Bill 1530. In short, that means Brown's action is all stick and no carrot. "I've heard it loud and clear from our young people in Oregon: Climate action is crucial and urgent," Brown says. "If we adults don't take action right away, it is the next generation that will pay the price. We owe it to them to do our part to ensure that the globe they inherit is on a better trajectory than the one it's on today." The order seeks to reduce emissions 45 percent from 1990 levels by 2035, and 80 percent from 1990 levels by 2050, requiring the Environmental Quality Commission to set caps on emissions from transportation fuels, natural gas and large industry.