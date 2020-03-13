Here's one less thing for you to worry about during the pandemic: overdue library.
In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Multnomah County Library announced March 13 that it will not issue late fees. The suspension goes into effect today until further notice.
But unlike in Seattle, the library branches are staying open. "In response to the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the announcement, "Multnomah County Library is taking decisive action to ensure that staff and patrons can continue to use the library."
For now, all branches will remain open, but events and outreach programs have been canceled, and Title Wave Used Bookstore has closed.
The announcement encourages Portlanders to "be thoughtful about coming into a library if you are feeling sick or exhibiting any symptoms" and use online resources when possible.
Check the library's website for further updates.
