Portland Parks & Recreation announced March 13 that all community centers and pools will be closed through at least April 1 as local officials try to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement comes less than 24 hours after the governor closed schools across the state for a similar time period. That decision triggered a deluge of other closings, as local officials urge Oregonians to stay six feet away from each other.
The announcement said that all indoor city parks activities, programs and rentals were also cancelled. Multnomah County libraries also closed today, as did the Portland Art Museum and OMSI, while City Club of Portland announced plans for online forums.
